That application is currently before the Court of Appeal for a decision that is impacting requests by the Crown and media to have his name suppression lifted.
On Friday, his name suppression application was called in the High Court at Whangārei, where his lawyer Wayne McKean indicated the man intends to assign new counsel.
McKean told the court his office will continue to assist the man, however, timing of the assignment of new counsel will complicate future proceedings.
McKean said a final name suppression hearing should not be heard until the Court of Appeal has made a decision on severance, which is unlikely to be until April 2026.
Justice David Gary Johnstone said the allegations relate to “widespread child abuse” but agreed with McKean and said the man’s right to a fair trial was absolute.
“On that basis, I direct [his] name suppression appeal in this court be called again in the call over to be conducted December 5, 2025, at which point it is likely the Court of Appeal decision on leave will be available and further directions can be made,” Justice Johnstone said.
“Should the Court of Appeal decline leave considerably sooner than December, I grant to bring it back to call over at any point.”
The man is currently scheduled to go to trial in November 2026.
