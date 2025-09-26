The Northland man linked to the Two by Twos continues to have name suppression. Photo / Shannon Pitman

A Northland man linked to the religious sect known as the Two by Twos has appealed his case to the High Court in a fight to continue name suppression.

The man first appeared in November 2024 in the Whangārei District Court facing a range of charges related to the sexual abuse of boys dating back to the 1980s.

His name has been suppressed for the past year and after recently being refused further name suppression in the district court, he appealed to the High Court.

The district court also refused an application by the man to have his charges severed, which would have meant he would have two separate trials.