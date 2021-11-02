Nine arrested, drugs and firearms seized after three-day police operation in Timaru

Nine people have been arrested, and drugs and firearms seized after a three-day police operation in Timaru. Photo / NZME

Nine people have been arrested, and drugs and firearms seized after a three-day police operation in Timaru. Photo / NZME

Nine people have been arrested, and drugs and firearms seized after a three-day police operation in Timaru.

Ten properties were searched during the raids and Aoraki Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin warned police would continue to target people who supplied drugs and caused harm in the South Canterbury community.

"These people are causing significant harm in our communities and it won't be tolerated.

"We'll continue to carry out operations that disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs in our community and we will hold those responsible to account."

Along with the arrests, four firearms were also seized and a quantity of methamphetamine and cannabis recovered, Gaskin said.

One of those arrested has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery last month.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, demanding to steal, conspire to deal methamphetamine, two counts of sale and supply of methamphetamine and three counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm.

He appeared in the Timaru District Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody until November 23.

A further nine people face 51 charges on drug and firearm offences and have all appeared before the Timaru District Court over the past two days.

Seven of these people - two women and five men - have been remanded in custody.

Two people arrested today are yet to appear in court.