“Police were contacted by security at the time and the woman was arrested,” Bolton said.
“It will be alleged that unsuspecting Kiwis’ credit card details were used by ghost tapping with several smart phones,” Bolton said.
A Chinese national, 25, appeared in the Auckland District Court and was remanded in custody until her next appearance on August 25.
Bolton said police have laid seven charges of obtaining by deception, and further charges are likely.
Police urge extreme caution
Police are urging extreme caution after reports of alarming messages circulating in New Zealand.
Police said many have reported receiving reminders from “NZ Police” or “NZTA” reminding them to pay their unpaid fines or tolls.
“I know these texts can catch some people off guard and leaving you feeling flustered,” Bolton said.
“Pause, and think, ‘do I know where this message is coming from?’
“It’s almost certainly scammers trying to steal your credit card or banking details.”
Police said several red flags will suggest a scam, including an unknown international number, an unusual weblink and often poor grammar and spelling mistakes.
