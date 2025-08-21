Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Alleged Newmarket text scammer caught trying to spend $6000, Chinese national to appear in court

An alleged text scammer attempting to splash out on luxury goods worth $6000 is facing fraud charges after an unsuccessful designer shopping spree.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police were called to Auckland’s Newmarket on August 10 after a woman tried to make a hefty purchase during a high-end shopping trip.

The woman involved is allegedly part of a text scam ring that has recently made a resurgence.

“A woman had tried unsuccessfully using multiple phones to make a payWave purchase in excess of $6000.

“Police were called after the woman then left the shop and attempted to enter another high-end retailer.