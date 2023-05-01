Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide near the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Dylan Harris had been awake for four days straight, high on methamphetamine and looking for his next score, when he ran up on drug dealer Robert Hart in a West Auckland driveway brandishing a sawn-off rifle so rickety it was held together with red electrical tape.

That was the 36-year-old murder defendant’s recollection today as he testified in the High Court at Auckland - acknowledging to jurors that he should be found guilty of manslaughter but denying Hart’s death amounted to murder.

“When I approached him he looked at me,” Harris said through slow, stilted speech as he sat in the witness box and recalled Hart taking a step back that November 2021 morning.

Harris had just pulled out of his front hoodie pocket the firearm, which he recalled as having a rusted barrel and no trigger guard.

“I pointed it at him. I asked him, demanded of him, to ‘hand over the shit’ - my words [for] the drugs. He denies any knowledge of any drugs.”

At that point, Harris told jurors, he cocked the weapon “to emphasise the threat” and pointed it at Hart again.

“If someone pointed a firearm at me and cocked it, I would be under the impression he was, um, serious about the threat,” he explained.

“Stop f***ing around. I know you’ve got the stuff,” Harris recounted saying to the 40-year-old, who he had never before met.

“He’s just denying it. I thrust the weapon forward in what I perceived to be a threatening manner, and he stepped back.”

When Hart denied any knowledge again, Harris said he hit Hart in the helmet with the gun and in the “blink of an eye” the gun discharged, causing Hart to fall onto his motorbike and knock it over - his helmet falling off to reveal a bullet wound to his temple.

“I’ve thought about it over and over, and it all happened so quick,” Harris said. “I’ve convinced myself it was the shock of the weapon hitting him.”

The only other way it could have happened, he said, was if he accidentally pulled the trigger. Either way, he insisted, he never intended to fire the gun or kill anyone that day.

Harris’ lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, asked him what was going through his head as Hart collapsed.

“I knew what had happened,” Harris said, looking away as he started to wipe away tears. “I f***ing wish I never got involved with any of this shit.”

He immediately forgot about the 14 grams of methamphetamine he was intending to steal and ran, he told jurors.

“I believed I’d just...” he said, trailing off and remaining silent as he recollected his thoughts and started over. “I knew in my heart that he was gone, you know? And that I was f***ed, and I just wanted to get away.”

“It was never my intention to get in any kind of trouble. It was only to be used in a threatening manner.”

New Lynn homicide victim Robert James Hart, 40, was father to two sons. Photo / Supplied

But Harris’ version of events doesn’t match what prosecutors have alleged happened, or what is alleged by the lawyers for his two murder co-defendants: Adam North and Jasmine Murray.

North and Murray, a couple who were waiting nearby in a stolen Suzuki Swift when the shooting occurred, are accused of having lured Hart to the ambush by impersonating a woman on Facebook who wanted to buy $3000 worth of methamphetamine. Both co-defendant have said they had no idea what Harris was about to do.

Prosecutors Robin McCoubrey and Sarah Murphy have said all three were conspirators in what they intended all along to be a “deliberate and carefully planned”, “execution”-like murder.

During cross-examination today, McCoubrey suggested the gun - which police never recovered - wasn’t in as bad of shape as the defendant had described it. But if the gun did look that shoddy, it makes no sense that Harris allowed it to be loaded and cocked but didn’t foresee the possibility that his actions could result in a death, McCoubrey also suggested.

Harris’ lawyer began the day with an opening address and a quote he attributed to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling: “Killing is not as easy as the innocent believe.”

“Killing Mr Hart would be pointless and entirely contrary to Mr Harris’ interests,” Mansfield said, explaining that his client could have simply robbed the stranger without fear of consequences because it was unlikely Hart would have gone to police. “Nobody would set out to kill for $3000 - no matter how desperate ... they were for methamphetamine.”

Dylan Harris, Adam North and Jasmine Murray appear in the High Court at Auckland. Photos / Alex Burton

And if the trio were planning an execution, “would they do it in such a dumb-ass way?” he asked the jury, pointing out that the shooting wasn’t in a remote location and Harris didn’t wear much of a disguise - just a face mask, which would have been common at the time as Auckland was in the middle of a Covid-19 lockdown.

“Things did go wrong, and it went wrong in a very short space of time.”

“I don’t expect any of you to think highly of him,” Mansfield told jurors of his client, adding that his client knows he’ll be convicted of something. “He’s not seeking to lie and he’s not seeking to avoid responsibility. He’s not seeking to pull the wool over your eyes.

“He’s simply telling you this was an accident.”

Harris’ testimony continues this afternoon before Justice Paul Davison.