Detective Inspector Geoff Baber said as this new information comes to light, new avenues and opportunities to solve Robinson’s murder have as well.

“We have spoken with a witness who reports they saw [Robinson] on a street corner at the northern end of Bold Head Road near Kakapotahi, a day before the single reported gunshot was heard through the area between 14 and 18 December.

“They have also reported seeing [Robinson] in the passenger seat of a green coloured 4x4 vehicle travelling in the settlement hours following the street corner sighting.”

Baber said they could now confirm that Robinson was in the Kakapotahi area in the lead-up to his death.

Previously, they could not trace his movements after the beginning of November 1998 when he was arrested by Police in Haast for theft.

Baber is urging anyone with information on who may have owned or driven a green-coloured 4x4 vehicle around 1998 in the Kakapotahi and Ross areas to contact the investigation team.

“It is not too late to provide [Robinson]’s family with answers – if you know something, we encourage you to come forward and speak with us."

Anyone with information is asked to email police via the Cold Case form on the New Zealand Police website, or call 105 and reference the case number 231129/2221.

Last month, Baber said police have been making additional inquiries in the 26 years since Robinson’s murder and he wants the family and community to know police are “not giving up”.

“David would have been 51 now, and while his murder was nearly three decades ago his family continue to grieve.

“We know people may not have wanted to previously tell us what they saw or heard, but the passing of time may have changed things for them, and they may see things differently now with regards to David and what happened to him.”