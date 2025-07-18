Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nelson woman avoids conviction for sharing image of partly naked woman

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A woman ended up in court for on-sharing an image of a partly naked woman. Photo / 123RF

A woman ended up in court for on-sharing an image of a partly naked woman. Photo / 123RF

A woman ended up in court for on-sharing an image of a partly naked woman which had been sent to a social media chat group she was part of.

The action of sharing the image resulted in the 52-year-old woman being charged, but ultimately she avoided a conviction because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save