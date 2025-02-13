Fleming was injured alongside her colleague, Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay, and another officer when a car was rammed into her and a police car. Two members of the public were also injured.

Fleming and her colleagues had been doing foot patrols in central Nelson when they were allegedly set upon with the vehicle in Buxton Square about 2.10am.

The 62-year-old succumbed to her injuries in hospital that day, surrounded by her family, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said at the time.

The 32-year-old arrested soon after made a brief appearance in the Nelson District Court on January 3. He appeared in the High Court in Nelson today before Justice La Hood where he entered no pleas to charges including murder.

He faced seven other charges including attempted murder, assault using a vehicle as a weapon, wounding with intent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Interim name suppression was granted at the man’s initial appearance so a relative overseas could be informed about the charges.

It was set to expire on January 10 but the man’s lawyer, John Sandston, filed for an extension until his appearance in the High Court today.

Sandston said at the time that his client acknowledged this was a tragic event, and whatever happened that night the outcomes for many people and many victims were utterly tragic.

No pleas have been entered to the charges and the man’s name will remain suppressed until at least February 28.

Fleming was the first policewoman to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand. She was also the first police officer to be killed while on duty in Nelson, Chambers said.

She was farewelled last month at a large ceremony in Nelson attended by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The service followed a community candlelight vigil in Nelson attended by thousands.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.