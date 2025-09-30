The 29-year-old suffered a “significant workplace injury” when he was 16, from where many of his troubles had stemmed, Judge Garry Barkle noted when sentencing him to prison in the Nelson District Court today.
Judge Barkle said Perring had lost his employment and had then struggled to get work, had become “directionless” and started mixing with others described as “less than savoury”.
He was sentenced to 16 months in prison on 20 charges, including burglary, multiple shoplifting offences, plus charges of receiving property worth over $1000, careless driving and failing to stop or check anyone was injured.
On December 11, last year, Perring, who held a learner’s licence, was driving intoxicated passengers on SH6 Rocks Rd, around the Nelson waterfront when he got distracted by loose items that fell on him.
He was back a month later, and browsed the model cars on sale before placing three down the front of his pants, which was again seen on CCTV.
A worker confronted Perring and asked him to return the items, which he claimed to have put back on the shelf.
He gave the worker a false name and was verbally trespassed while leaving the store with the items still in his pants.
Perring then reverted his attention back to supermarkets, where on April 29 he made his way around Pak ‘N Save in Richmond, placing grocery items including steak, cheese, a noodle bowl, an energy drink, plus beauty products and Neurofen medication in his pants and hoodie pockets.
He left through a self-service checkout without making any attempt to pay for the groceries.
Perring’s final target before he was placed in custody was the Warehouse in Nelson, where he was seen putting a $25 charger down his trousers.
His term of imprisonment included sentencing for minor cannabis offending, which arose from his trying to take a bicycle from a bike stand in central Nelson.
When he was stopped by the police, they found a small amount of cannabis on him.
Perring was also disqualified from driving for eight months on the driving charges.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.