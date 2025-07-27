Advertisement
Nelson man sentenced to home detention for abuse of former wife and stepson

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A victim of family violence says the discovery of intimate images taken without her knowledge was worse than the other abuse she suffered. Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This story discusses family violence and may be distressing for some readers.

A woman says her former husband’s need for control of her was so great that at times she was forced to send him photos proving where she was.

At other times, she feared for her life

