Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Nelson man sentenced for indecent act on Auckland to Nelson flight plus theft charges

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A man and a woman have landed in court following their overt display of affection on board an Air New Zealand regional flight from Auckland to Nelson last November.

A man and a woman have landed in court following their overt display of affection on board an Air New Zealand regional flight from Auckland to Nelson last November.

A man and a woman who started kissing as their regional New Zealand flight began to descend have landed themselves in court for their public display of affection.

Today, Reuben Jeremy Finn and Bronte LeLievre, 32, appeared in Nelson District Court charged with performing an indecent act in a public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save