However, she said “the truth always comes out”, and after being sentenced on Friday to eight years’ imprisonment, he would always be known for what he had done.
A jury found Telfar, a forklift driver, guilty of indecent assault and rape, after a trial earlier this year.
On Friday, the victim’s mother said in a statement she read in the Nelson District Court that he had tried to hide behind the church but a true Christian lived by the values of God, and Telfar had not.
Judge Rielly said Telfar had maintained that the events did not happen. He even gave evidence that the victim “might have had a sexual interest in him”.
However, the victim continued to struggle to understand how Telfar got any enjoyment from what he had done to her.
“She is disgusted, hurt and traumatised,” Judge Rielly said.
She noted the family support Telfar had received and how those who knew him, including parents, siblings, children, stepchildren, his partner, ex-partner and others in the community, struggled to associate events with him.
However, his use of alcohol on this occasion may have disinhibited him to act in ways others had not seen.
Judge Rielly said it was clear Telfar had alcohol misuse issues but they were not linked to his behaviour, and neither could the court consider alcohol consumption as a mitigating factor.
“Nothing I say today is intended to reflect on you as a person generally, because it’s clear you are a much-loved member of your whānau and community, but I need to focus on your offending behaviour and denounce that.”
From the starting point of an eight-and-a-half-year prison, Telfar was given a modest credit for the impact his imprisonment would have on his youngest child.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.