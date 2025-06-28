Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Nelson forklift driver Shannon Telfar jailed for raping and indecently assaulting teen

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Nelson man Shannon Telfar has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the rape and indecent assault of a young woman four years ago, which he denied. Photo / 123RF

Warning: This story references rape and sexual assault and may be upsetting to some readers.

A young woman who was raped by an older man she was socialising with still struggles to breathe when remembering the fear of him pulling her on to the bed that night.

The woman told

Save

