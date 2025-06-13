Advertisement
Nelson court convicts French tourist for biting police officers; grabbing taser

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
French tourist Ulysse Felician has failed in a bid to avoid a conviction that involved him trying to take a taser from the police after he had bitten two officers.

An unlicensed Frenchman who performed a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic became agitated when he was pulled over by police, lunging at officers and biting them as he was arrested.

The driving incident near Nelson earlier this year led to a series of charges being laid against Ulysse Felician,

