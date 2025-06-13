Judge Sainsbury said in sentencing Felician in the Nelson District Court that he did not see a conviction would prohibit him from remaining in New Zealand, but that would be a decision for immigration authorities.
“He may be the subject of a deportation order, regardless of what happens today. It will be up to Immigration New Zealand to make an assessment of his character and whether this was a one-off stupid piece of behaviour that doesn’t reflect who he is,” the judge said.
None of what happened would have resulted in more than a warning if only Felician had stopped and spoken civilly to the police, the judge said.
Instead, he continued to drive off, and to make matters worse, bit two police officers while restrained.
The police opposed Felician’s application for a discharge without conviction, and said a “strong message” needed to be sent that there were laws in this country that the police stood by, and the court should not downplay that.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Malcolm York, said Felician needed to be held to account.
York said the Frenchman’s recollections in an affidavit in support of his application were “far from what the summary of facts said”, and the photos of the officers’ injuries on file.
“The police stand by the fact this was serious offending. It put the officers at risk, and other road users at risk.”
Felician was convicted and fined $250 on each of the two charges of assaulting police and two charges of resisting police and failing stop.
On the charge of possession of cannabis, he was discharged without conviction.
Judge Sainsbury said there was a danger of that being “disproportionately punitive”.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.