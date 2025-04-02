Naya Wharekura fatally stabbed Chad Parekura in central Invercargill. Photo / NZ Police
When a drug dealer sought payment for half a gram of MDMA, the confrontation turned deadly.
The dealer, Austin Jazz McGregor, survived being stabbed by his customer, but his friend Chad Parekura died, leaving behind a grieving family and a young son.
Now, Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura is behind bars for at least 13 years for the murder and attempted murder of the pair, after his sentencing in the High Court at Invercargill yesterday.
In the publicly-released sentencing notes of Justice Paul Radich, it detailed how on the evening of April 23, 2022, Wharekura went into the Invercargill urban area to purchase half a gram of MDMA for $150 from McGregor.
A pre-sentence report assessed Wharekura as being at a high risk of further violent offending, especially around harm from amphetamines, an addiction he developed after he moved to Australia at 19 for work.
When he later returned to New Zealand he reconnected with people from his past who had become involved in gang life and criminal activities.
During his time in New Zealand prisons, Wharekura has amassed several misconducts, including 11 for tattooing, seven for possession of home brew, two for possession of non-prescribed medication and one for fighting, offensive behaviour toward staff, and possession of razor blades and cannabis oil.
Justice Radich did not accept Wharekura was remorseful and noted that his insistence he was acting in self-defence undermined any acceptance of his actions.
Wharekura was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum period of imprisonment of 13 years and three months.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.