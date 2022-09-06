November 11 2020 | Seven men had been charged after an investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School. Video / New Zealand Police / File

November 11 2020 | Seven men had been charged after an investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School. Video / New Zealand Police / File

Name suppression has lifted for former Dilworth teacher and housemaster Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard, who pleaded guilty in April to sexual abuse of boys while employed at the Auckland boarding school.

Wynyard, 74, taught at the school from 1977 to 1983 and served as senior housemaster at the school's MacMurray boarding house for the last three years of his tenure there.

He was not in attendance in the High Court at Auckland today as Justice Neil Campbell set a sentencing date for early December. However, the date may have to be reset due to upcoming hip surgery, defence lawyer Justin Harder told the court.

Wynyard was arrested in 2020 as part of Operation Beverly, a long-running investigation into historical sexual abuse at the boys' only school.

He was initially charged with four counts involving three men who told police they were indecently assaulted by the defendant between 1980 and 1981. All of the victims were under the age of 16 at the time. More accusers, however, have since come forward.

He has pleaded guilty to 11 charges - nine counts of indecency between man and boy and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 12. The charges carry a maximum possible punishment of either seven or 10 years' imprisonment. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek a prison sentence.

Dilworth School in Epsom, Auckland is at the centre of allegations of historical sexual abuse. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wynyard's guilty pleas include incidents that occurred after his employment at Dilworth. His victims ranged in age from eight or nine to 15, court documents state.

When police confronted him with the accusations, he denied any offending, according to an agreed summary of facts.

"None of the complainants suffered physical injuries however the psychological impact has been immense," the documents state. "The psychological damage for many has been irreparable."

At least 30 people have been accused of historic sexual abuse at Dilworth in the years since Operation Beverly was launched, including 14 allegations of "student on student" offending, police have previously revealed to the Herald. More than 150 men have made allegations spanning five decades, from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

Not all of the allegations have resulted in arrests. For instance, nine suspects died before the investigation began. But 11 former staff members, ranging from tutors to a priest, have been arrested so far. Three of them have died.