The settlement of Ruakākā is around 30km south of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A teen before the High Court in Whangārei charged with manslaughter over the death of a 5-week-old baby can now be named.

Rawiri Sergeant, 19, was charged in relation to an incident in November 2021 when paramedics were called to an address in Ruakākā after a baby was reported to not be breathing.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the baby died at the scene.

Sergeant entered a not-guilty plea in September 2022 and a three-week trial is scheduled for February 2024.

His name suppression lapsed in February after a legal application for continued suppression failed before Justice Timothy Brewer.

His counsel, Arthur Fairley, has not filed an appeal against that decision meaning suppression has now lapsed.







