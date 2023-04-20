Voyager 2022 media awards
Name suppression lifted for teen involved in death of Ruakākā baby

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangarei
The settlement of Ruakākā is around 30km south of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A teen before the High Court in Whangārei charged with manslaughter over the death of a 5-week-old baby can now be named.

Rawiri Sergeant, 19, was charged in relation to an incident in November 2021 when paramedics were called to an address in Ruakākā after a baby was reported to not be breathing.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the baby died at the scene.

Sergeant entered a not-guilty plea in September 2022 and a three-week trial is scheduled for February 2024.

His name suppression lapsed in February after a legal application for continued suppression failed before Justice Timothy Brewer.

His counsel, Arthur Fairley, has not filed an appeal against that decision meaning suppression has now lapsed.



