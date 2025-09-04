Police said emergency services were called to a Mahia Rd property just before 10am after a report of a person seriously injured.

A woman charged with murder four months ago after the death of a man in South Auckland can now be identified as Margaret Jovander Green.

Interim name suppression lapsed this week for the 32-year-old Manurewa resident, whose jury trial is scheduled for June in the High Court at Auckland.

Emergency responders were called to Green’s Mahia Rd home on May 6. They found Selwyn Robson, who has links to Black Power, in a critical condition.

“Despite the best efforts from first-aid responders, he died at the scene,” Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said at the time.

Green was charged with murder the next day, after handing herself in at the Manukau Police Station.