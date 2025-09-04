Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Name suppression lapses for Auckland murder defendant Margaret Green

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police said emergency services were called to a Mahia Rd property just before 10am after a report of a person seriously injured.

A woman charged with murder four months ago after the death of a man in South Auckland can now be identified as Margaret Jovander Green.

Interim name suppression lapsed this week for the 32-year-old Manurewa resident, whose jury trial is scheduled for June in the High Court at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save