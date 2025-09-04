Bystanders wore balaclavas in May as they watched police gather evidence at the scene. Family, meanwhile, stood at the cordon consoling each other.
An online tribute described Robson as someone who would be “forever cherished, never forgotten”.
“The nation is down a G.O.A.T,” the social media post said.
Police monitored a large gang-related funeral procession through Counties Manukau a week after Robson’s death. No arrests were made.
Patched members performed a haka for Robson as pallbearers carried his coffin into the clubhouse, according to a video posted on social media.
Green has pleaded not guilty.
The reasons why she asked the court for suppression, and why it lapsed this week, cannot be reported for legal reasons.
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.