Harrison said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police and paramedics were called Kaponga Cr following a report of a person injured. Photo / Supplied

“A scene examination is continuing, and a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out today.

“Police will likely be able to release more details about the man after these processes have been completed.

“Police and Victim Support Services are providing support to the victim’s whānau during this difficult time,” Harrison said.

He said a police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continued today.

Police are investigating the homicide of a man on Kaponga Cr in New Lynn. Photo / NZH

Today, police and forensics were still at the scene tucked away right at the end of Kaponga Cr.

Residents and neighbours said that they had seen plenty of police yesterday and today, but didn’t know anything about the people involved or the incident itself.

The police presence continued on Kaponga Cr in New Lynn. Photo / Samuel Sherry

“We are pleased to have been able to charge someone in relation to this tragic incident.”

The man appeared in Waitākere District Court today and was remanded in custody to appear in the Auckland High Court on October 22.

Yesterday, one resident told the Herald there had been multiple armed police officers in the street at one point.

“When the ambulance arrived, they were telling everyone to stay at home because they didn’t know what was going on and were trying to find someone.”

Another resident told the Herald there were about 10 police officers on the road at one point.

“They kept coming one by one.”

She said every police officer was armed for about an hour.

