Murder charge laid after man dies at New Lynn property

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A man has been charged with murder following a homicide in New Lynn yesterday. Photo / Samuel Sherry

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following desperate attempts to save his life in Auckland’s New Lynn.

Emergency services were called to a property in Kaponga Cr about 11.52am yesterday after a report that a person had been injured.

