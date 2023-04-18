Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

‘Mum drinks too much and that’s when I got hurt’: 5-year-old girl assaulted by mother

Hazel Osborne
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Wellington
2 mins to read
The mother was granted permanent name suppression and will serve three months of home detention for assaulting her 5-year-old daughter. Photo / RNZ

The mother was granted permanent name suppression and will serve three months of home detention for assaulting her 5-year-old daughter. Photo / RNZ

WARNING: This story discusses child abuse and may be upsetting.

A 5-year-old girl assaulted by her drunk mother told relatives: “Mum drinks too much and that’s when I got hurt.”

The girl suffered a “significant haematoma” on her forehead after the attack, the Hutt Valley District Court heard during sentencing of her mother today.

The woman, who was granted permanent name suppression, was sentenced to three months’ home detention and will be subject to six months’ post-detention conditions.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

She was found guilty at trial last year by Judge Arthur Tompkins of two charges of assaulting a child, assault with intent to injure, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening to kill.

Details of the assault were not read aloud in court. However, victim impact statements revealed the trauma the incident had on the young girl.

Judge Tomkins found the woman assaulted her daughter while she was drunk.

The same night, she assaulted a visitor to the house who, according to the judge, “was able to escape” and call police.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

When police arrived, the daughter was taken to hospital, where doctors observed bruising and the large haematoma on her forehead.

The woman’s lawyer, Andrea Mobberly, said her client spent months in prison on remand, and even longer on restrictive bail.

Mobberly argued her client should be sentenced to community detention and intensive supervision, so she could access community support services in rehabilitation.

Read More

However, Judge Tompkins ruled home detention was appropriate given the offending.

“In the end, the seriousness of the offending and the ongoing trauma to the young child mean, in my view, home detention is the least restrictive option,” he said.

“The grandmother’s victim impact statement records the ongoing trauma experienced by the young child, noting that even at her young age she is able to identify, ‘Mum drinks too much and that’s when I got hurt’.”

The woman was supported by her family, who showed “ongoing commitment” to helping her rehabilitate and reintegrate into the community, despite them all dealing with the trauma of the incident.

Several reports were presented to the court for her sentencing, including a drug and alcohol assessment and letters of support from her family.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

Latest from Crime