A man on a moped tried to give police the slip, weaving across suburban central Auckland parks, and down walkways and alleyways.
But in the end the scooter has been impounded for six months with police warning motorists that “anti-social driving behaviour” will not go unnoticed.
Auckland City West Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson said the police spotted a “suspicious” moped in the Sandringham area just after 1am.