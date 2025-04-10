Advertisement
Moped driver rides through central Auckland parks, alleyways in bid to give police slip

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A man on a moped tried to give police the slip, weaving across suburban central Auckland parks, and down walkways and alleyways.

But in the end the scooter has been impounded for six months with police warning motorists that “anti-social driving behaviour” will not go unnoticed.

Auckland City West Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson said the police spotted a “suspicious” moped in the Sandringham area just after 1am.

The driver attempted to evade police using footpaths, alleyways and parks.

He abandoned his scooter on Stoddard Rd before trying to make a getaway on foot.

“Cordons were put in place and the police dog unit has tracked the alleged offender to where he was hiding behind a property on Glenarm Ave.”

Robertson said he was quickly taken into custody without incident.

“His moped has been impounded for six months and inquiries are ongoing.

“Police are committed to ensuring the community is safe, especially on our roads.”

Roberston urged anyone who witnesses antisocial road behaviour to contact police on 111 if it is happening currently, or 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

