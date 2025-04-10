The driver attempted to evade police using footpaths, alleyways and parks.

He abandoned his scooter on Stoddard Rd before trying to make a getaway on foot.

“Cordons were put in place and the police dog unit has tracked the alleged offender to where he was hiding behind a property on Glenarm Ave.”

Robertson said he was quickly taken into custody without incident.

“His moped has been impounded for six months and inquiries are ongoing.

“Police are committed to ensuring the community is safe, especially on our roads.”

Roberston urged anyone who witnesses antisocial road behaviour to contact police on 111 if it is happening currently, or 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

