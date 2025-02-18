While Shepherd could be ruthless, he was smart enough to be disturbed by a series of brutal killings ordered by Clark and detailed in episode 3 of Mr Asia: A Forgotten History.

Former policewoman Glenda Hughes got to know Jim Shepherd well. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former policewoman Glenda Hughes met Shepherd in prison in the late 1980s, where he was serving a long sentence for his involvement in Mr Asia. The pair developed a friendly relationship based on mutual respect, to the point where Hughes wrote the foreword to his 2010 book Mr Asia: Last Man Standing.

“He was very smart. Jim had the general good upbringing, but somewhere in the mix, he lost his moral compass. He was an entrepreneurial criminal who was highly thought of within the criminal scene, came up through the old-school, and did criminal activities, but was very different [from Clark] in the way he treated humans. He was always very charming, gave everyone their dignity.”

Shepherd had always been wary of Terry Clark. He says from the moment Clark detailed a string of murders to him over a long lunch at a high-end Sydney restaurant, it felt like the situation was always going to spiral out of control.

Drug equipment used in police training in the 1970s.

As the Mr Asia syndicate fell apart in late 1979, Shepherd fled to the US where he continued his criminal activity but was captured and extradited to face trial in Australia.

He was released from prison in 1998 and is now – in his 80s - understood to be in Indonesia, having had to leave Australia once again for fear of being deported under the 501 policy, which forcibly returns convicted criminals to their countries of origin.

