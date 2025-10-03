“Eloi, 5 years since you disappeared. Another birthday without you,” Rolland-Lanepaban said.

“I hope someday you will come back to us. We’re waiting for you, your parents, your family can’t wait to see you again.

“Come back Eloi, we love you”.

Éloi, 5 ans que tu as disparu. Encore un anniversaire sans toi. J'espère qu'un jour tu nous reviendras. Nous t'attendons, tes parents, ta famille avons hâte de te revoir. Reviens nous Eloi, 😘❤️🙏 nous t'aimons Posted by Hélène Rolland-Lanepaban on Wednesday 1 October 2025

Rolland had been in New Zealand in the hopes of perfecting his English.

He had been staying with a host family in Birkenhead on the North Shore.

On the morning of his disappearance, Rolland searched Google Maps for directions to Piha around 5am, caught a bus, a train and walked 11km in an hour and 46 minutes before turning on to Piha Rd just after 9am.

Eloi Rolland came to New Zealand in 2019 to learn English. Six months later he vanished without trace in the area of Piha, West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Despite a police investigation and multiple searches, Rolland’s fate is unknown.

The police file on him remains open and police said there is no evidence to suggest he was the victim of foul play.

Eloi Rolland, pictured on CCTV at Britomart Train Station in downtown Auckland the day of his disappearance. Photo / Supplied

He arrived in New Zealand in 2019 to learn English, but after a few months his life started to unravel.

Deteriorating mental health caused issues with his host families and employers, while his language school tutor was so worried she thought Rolland might need to return to France.

Before his disappearance, a plane ticket was booked for Rolland to return home on March 20, 2020, and he promised his mother he would collect sand from Piha Beach as a souvenir for her.

French teenager Eloi Rolland at Auckland Zoo two days before he went missing. Photo / Supplied

Rolland’s parents, Thierry and Catherine Rolland told The Front Page things have been very difficult.

“Very heartbreaking. We feel very worried. It’s very difficult since he disappeared,” Thierry said, “Every day, every night, we think of Eloi. It’s very difficult because we have no news of Eloi.

“We hope always Eloi is safe and in good health. But, it’s very difficult because there is no proof.”

Thierry and Catherine said they are grateful the police file on their son’s disappearance is still open and that it is important he stays in the mind of people in New Zealand and around the world.

“We remain hopeful,” Catherine said, “Thank you for everyone’s help.”

Eloi Rolland remains officially a missing person and police have urged people with any sightings or information to contact police on 105, citing the reference number 200310/8987.