Éloi, 5 ans que tu as disparu. Encore un anniversaire sans toi. J'espère qu'un jour tu nous reviendras. Nous t'attendons, tes parents, ta famille avons hâte de te revoir. Reviens nous Eloi, 😘❤️🙏 nous t'aimons
Rolland had been in New Zealand in the hopes of perfecting his English.
He had been staying with a host family in Birkenhead on the North Shore.
On the morning of his disappearance, Rolland searched Google Maps for directions to Piha around 5am, caught a bus, a train and walked 11km in an hour and 46 minutes before turning on to Piha Rd just after 9am.
Despite a police investigation and multiple searches, Rolland’s fate is unknown.
The police file on him remains open and police said there is no evidence to suggest he was the victim of foul play.
He arrived in New Zealand in 2019 to learn English, but after a few months his life started to unravel.