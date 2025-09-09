Advertisement
Michael Rockafella identified as manslaughter defendant accused of fatal Auckland Airport crash

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Arvind Kummar was killed in a car accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport.

An Australian national accused of fleeing the scene after a fatal crash near Auckland Airport can now be named.

Melbourne resident Michael Rockafella, 36, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today for the first time on what Justice Mathew Downs characterised as a “suite of serious charges”.

