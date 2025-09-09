Arvind Kummar was killed in a car accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport.

An Australian national accused of fleeing the scene after a fatal crash near Auckland Airport can now be named.

Melbourne resident Michael Rockafella, 36, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today for the first time on what Justice Mathew Downs characterised as a “suite of serious charges”.

He entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer to manslaughter, causing injury to another person while operating a vehicle recklessly, possession of methamphetamine, driving with excess blood alcohol and with drugs in his system and possession of a cannabis plant.

A trial has been set for October next year.

The crash occurred around 4am on Wednesday, July 30, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Arvind “Ronald” Kummar and the hospitalisation of his seriously injured wife.