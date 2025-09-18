Clark, who has previously served “a reasonably extensive prison sentence” for meth dealing, claimed the drugs were to be sold to someone else and he was simply holding them for a short period, adding that he knew nothing about the sale.
Despite the additional charges, Clark’s lawyer, Elizabeth Hall, submitted there should be no uplift to the original sentencing indication, which had a starting point of nine years’ imprisonment.
She told the court her client has long-standing drug addiction issues and “good prospects of rehabilitation”.
Hall submitted Clark had applied himself to the rehab programme and pointed out he’d received no financial gain from the meth found in his room.
She said he was deeply committed to his family, children and partner, who supported him, and urged the judge to impose a sentence that ultimately allowed him to leave prison so he could return to his family and employment and live a more pro-social life.
But prosecutor Lee van der Lem said, given the court accepted Clark’s role in the rehab offending was significant, a cumulative sentence should be imposed.
Van der Lem said a pre-sentence report made it clear Clark was unlikely to make significant progress until he severed ties with his gang associates.
In terms of remorse, he also said Clark “had a surface-level appreciation of the harm he’d caused”.
‘Meth got you by the throat’
In sentencing him, Judge Sainsbury accepted Clark’s was a standalone operation and not a gang one but rejected the assertion Clark was simply holding the drugs, saying that with his history such a suggestion was untenable.
“It is what it looks like,” he said.
The judge acknowledged Clark, who’d come from a life of privilege and opportunity, was addicted to methamphetamine.
At some point “meth got you by the throat”, he told Clark, although the judge was at a loss to explain why that was.
While he accepted Clark’s addiction was an issue in the offending, it hadn’t affected his ability to make rational choices.
He told Clark he was lucky to have a supportive family but until he moved on from the gang and his associates, little would change.
The judge adopted a sentence of seven years on the original charges and added a three-year uplift for the new offending.
He made no apologies when jailing Clark for 10 years, telling him that, given this was his third offence for methamphetamine, “the sentences are harsh”.
The judge declined to impose a minimum period of imprisonment but ordered the destruction of the drugs, scales, cellphone and forfeiture of the cash.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.