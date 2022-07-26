Tom Coombes' family said the 25-year-old was living a 'happy and beautiful life' before it was cruelly cut short. Video / NZ Herald

The man accused of fatally stabbing student and volunteer firefighter Tom Coombes on a Mt Albert walkway was unable to attend another court appearance today, the third consecutive absence in the two months since his arrest.

The 22-year-old murder-accused, who continues to have name suppression, remains in custody at the Mason Clinic psychiatric facility.

He was set to appear in the High Court at Auckland this morning before Justice Geoffrey Venning so that, among other things, he could enter a plea. Coombes' family and friends filled the court gallery in anticipation of the appearance.

But a Mason Clinic psychologist sent a letter to the court yesterday stating he was still too unwell to appear. The consultant psychologist also supported continued name suppression to aid in the man's treatment and suggested he remain at the facility for eight more weeks before his next scheduled court appearance.

Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, QC, acknowledged that a deemed not guilty plea in the man's absence might be necessary, but the judge said he'd rather wait for further information before getting to that stage.

Police at the cordon after Ton Coombes' body was found on the Roy Clements Treeway. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"It has been two months now," Kincade said, explaining that she also hasn't been able to meet with her client or take advice. "It is becoming an unusually long time."

The man was arrested May 28, four days after Coombes was found stabbed along the Roy Clements Treeway, close to Mt Albert Grammar School in Auckland.

A passer-by held Coombes' hand as he bled to death.

Coombes, 25, had been walking home from university, where he studied photography. The former Massey High School student was also a keen surfer who lived at Bethells Beach, where he also served as a volunteer firefighter.

Tom Coombes, a 25-year-old university student and volunteer firefighter, was found dead on a Mt Albert walkway in May. Photo / Supplied

His family said in a statement last month that he had been living a "happy and beautiful life" before it was cruelly cut short.

The accused was unable to appear at Auckland District Court on May 30 for what was scheduled to be his first appearance. His next appearance, scheduled for June 14 in the High Court at Auckland, was also unsuccessful.

"The defendant is not present because he is still, according to the Mason Clinic, too unwell to appear," Kincade told Justice Neil Campbell at the June hearing. "We're told he's too unwell even for an assessment to be performed at this stage."

Justice Venning today scheduled the man's next court date for August 24 but said the defendant could be excused from attending.

A trial date has been set for February 2024.