The 16-year-old fled on foot to a nearby address, but a police dog tracked his whereabouts and bit him as officers were arresting him.
The teenager is now being treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Police were also able to recover a shotgun discarded as the operation played out.
“The incident is contained, and taking another firearm out of circulation is a great outcome for our community,” Vickers said.
“Police will be laying charges in due course.”
