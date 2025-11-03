Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Manurewa raid: Teen bitten by police dog as officers arrest two, seize firearm

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

A 16-year-old suffered injuries from a police dog bite while being arrested. Photo / Tania Whyte

A 16-year-old suffered injuries from a police dog bite while being arrested. Photo / Tania Whyte

A teenager is being treated in hospital for a police dog bite after a dawn operation in Manurewa.

The Counties Manukau Gang Disruption Unit descended on a Lincoln Rd address about 6.30am this morning with a search warrant tied to a wider investigation.

Two people, a 35-year-old man and his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save