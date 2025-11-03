A 16-year-old suffered injuries from a police dog bite while being arrested. Photo / Tania Whyte

A teenager is being treated in hospital for a police dog bite after a dawn operation in Manurewa.

The Counties Manukau Gang Disruption Unit descended on a Lincoln Rd address about 6.30am this morning with a search warrant tied to a wider investigation.

Two people, a 35-year-old man and his 16-year-old associate, were taken into custody, Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

The 35-year-old was the target of the warrant and police arrested him at the property.