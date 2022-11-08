Teao Ida Wiki was found dead by firefighters responding to a Manurewa house fire on September 18, 2022. Photo / Supplied

A woman who was found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire in South Auckland nearly two months ago can now be identified as Teao Ida Wiki.

The woman’s name had been temporarily suppressed as the cause of her death was investigated. Last month, a 50-year-old Manurewa resident was charged with murder.

That man, who continues to have interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today as Justice Matthew Downs set a three-week trial date for April 2024.

Firefighters were called to the Nina Place home in Manurewa where Wiki’s body was found just after midnight on September 18.

Neighbours said the blaze lit up the night sky, leaving only a torched, bare structure behind.

A homicide investigation was launched after a woman's body was discovered in Manurewa house which caught on fire in September. Photo / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation was launched after Wiki’s body was discovered, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said in a statement a month later after the 50-year-old was charged with murder. The victim’s family were being supported by police and Victim Support, she said.

Wiki, known to some by the nickname Lumpy, was described in online tributes in the days after her death as having “a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room” and “a beautiful and understanding lady”.

During his court appearance today, the man accused of having killed Wiki was remanded in custody to await trial.

Justice Downs set a hearing date for December for defence lawyer Paul Borich, KC, to request continuing name suppression.







