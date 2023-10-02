Worg (far right) graduated from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham in March last year. Photo / NZ Police

Worg (far right) graduated from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham in March last year. Photo / NZ Police

Authorities have charged a Pukekohe man with trying to drown a police dog over the weekend while allegedly trying to hide from police - without success - in a South Auckland creek.

Worg, who has been in service with Auckland Police since last year, emerged unscathed after the incident, a police spokesman told the Herald today.

The defendant, 29, was expected to appear at the Manukau District Court today on a charge of assaulting a police dog with intent to obstruct him in the execution of his duty. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to three years’ imprisonment.

The man has been accused of 11 crimes altogether, resulting from the chaotic series of events that occurred on Saturday.

Police have said he drove a vehicle when prohibited from doing so, drove in a dangerous manner, got into a crash and didn’t stop to see if anyone was injured, and failed to pull over when signalled to do so by officers. He was also charged with escaping custody, unlawfully possessing a machete and ammunition in a public place, and resisting Worg’s handler during the arrest.

Escaping custody carries a maximum five-year sentence, while the weapons allegations are punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. The driving offences and resisting arrest charges are punishable by either fines or up to three months’ imprisonment.

“Police tracked a person of interest to Harania Creek in Māngere, and Worg was sent in to subdue this person,” the police spokesman said of the events that unfolded on Saturday. “It was at this time that the offender attempted unsuccessfully to drown Worg in the creek.

“Thankfully, Worg was not injured.”

The dog’s handler and another officer took the man into custody, police said.

Worg, then 22 months old, graduated from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham in March last year. He went through the course alongside his brother, Wren, who also serves in Auckland.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.