The homeless man was assaulted in the Whangārei CBD. Photo / Tania Whyte

A 21-year-old man has been commended in court for turning his life around after seriously assaulting a homeless person.

D’artagnan Thompson, 21, was sentenced on one charge of wounding with intent to injure in the Whangārei District Court in relation to an assault on an unknown elderly homeless man that occurred with two other offenders in the downtown area.

Judge Diedre Orchard told the court after an evening of drinking last year, an unknown co-offender approached the elderly homeless man, striking him with one punch to the head.

Thompson then joined in the assault by punching the victim twice to the head and throwing his bike at him.

Once the victim was on the ground, he inflicted another two blows to the head and the man was kicked in the head by another co-offender, Kaipara Cash.

Cash did not appear for sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police are still unable to locate the third offender.

The aggravated attack on the elderly homeless man caused significant injuries. Photo / Getty Images

Lawyer for Thompson, David Sayes said his client wanted to offer an open apology to the victim, but due to the victim’s transient nature, he was unable to be located.

“After meeting with his family, it’s difficult to understand how the person in the dock committed this offence,” Sayes said.

Judge Orchard said although Thompson had a troubling youth, she was particularly impressed with the help offered to Thompson by his sister, which he accepted, and has since gone on to better his life.

“Clearly you had difficulty in youth with violent behaviour being modelled to you. You were expelled from two schools for violence against peers, however, what happened next is remarkable. Your sister came to your aid and provided a stable environment.

“You went on to engage with another learning institute and you excelled there. You got yourself a job, are spoken of well by your employer and are a good athlete in rugby. You have genuinely shown you are ashamed, as you should be,” Judge Orchard said.

“Sitting in this court, day after day, it is depressing to see young people with not a lot of help. It is refreshing to see a young man who has hope...there is a real possibility of rehabilitation...your rehabilitation has got to be a factor when deciding your sentence.”

Judge Orchard accepted his remorse and sentenced Thompson to five months community detention.

She declined to impose community work saying he would likely come into contact with people who may possibly influence him.







