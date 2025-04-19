Daniel Takimoana became agitated at the dog being taken and was highly abusive to SPCA staff and police. He was pepper-sprayed and tasered as a result. Photo/ Christine Cornege
Daniel Takimoana was sentenced to prison after threatening police with a flounder spear during a dog seizure.
A jury found him guilty of multiple charges, including obstructing police and possession of an offensive weapon. He was found not guilty of breaking an officer’s leg.
Judge Tony Snell highlighted Takimoana’s lack of co-operation and the escalation of events leading to his sentencing.
A man who threatened the police with a flounder spear when they arrived at his house with the SPCA to uplift his dog was tasered and pepper-sprayed, and now he is in prison.
This week, Daniel Takimoana shouted over the judge during sentencing via video link from the Nelson District Court, seemingly still in denial of a jury’s verdict over events on two separate occasions, in 2022 and 2023.
Central to what occurred was a dog named Porotu, which the SPCA sought to seize to allow it to be examined by a vet.
It was said to be suffering from a “significant skin condition” and other medical issues that required examination.
The arrival of the police with the SPCA at his house in March 2022 led to an initial set of charges that arose from Takimoana’s “angry” and “elevated” response.
He was pepper-sprayed when he wielded a flounder spear at the police and then managed to pull out the wires after he was tasered.
A jury later found him guilty of obstructing police, threatening behaviour towards a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon (a flounder spear), threatening a police officer with grievous bodily harm, and aggravated assault on a police officer.
