A man was sentenced for the possession of child sexual exploitation material after objectionable material of children as young as 5 was found on his devices.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Man sentenced for possession of sexual exploitation material of children as young as 5 years old

A man was sentenced for the possession of child sexual exploitation material after objectionable material of children as young as 5 was found on his devices.

An Auckland man has been sentenced to nine months’ home detention for the possession of child sexual exploitation material, including images of children as young as 5 years old.

Lee Irving Musham pleaded guilty to one representative charge of knowingly possessing objectionable publications in the form of child sexual exploitation material.

The sentence was delivered in the Manukau District Court yesterday.

An investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs’ Digital Child Exploitation Team led to search warrants being executed at Musham’s residential and business addresses.

Several electronic devices, containing sexual exploitation images of children as young as 5 years old, bestiality, and computer-generated files promoting bestiality, were seized.