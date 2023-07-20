Casidhe Maguire died after being struck by a car near Te Papa in Wellington. Photo / Facebook

Casidhe Maguire died after being struck by a car near Te Papa in Wellington. Photo / Facebook

A man who was allegedly driving drunk when he struck two pedestrians in a hit-and-run now faces a manslaughter charge after a young mother died in hospital.

Casidhe Maguire, 28, was critically injured after being hit by a car near Te Papa in Wellington around midnight on June 18. She died three weeks later.

Today, a 23-year-old man appeared in the Wellington District Court charged with manslaughter in relation to her death.

Judge Andrew Nichols told the family of Maguire who were seated at the back of the courtroom he was sorry for their loss and commended their strength in attending the hearing.

“It’s a tough thing to do but an important thing to do,” Judge Nichols said.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is also charged with reckless driving causing injury relating to the second pedestrian, failing to stop to ascertain injury, driving while suspended, failing to stop for police and driving with excess breath alcohol.

He was alleged to have blown a reading of 993 micrograms per litre of breath, almost four times the 250mcg limit.

In court, police prosecutor Morgan Speight objected to the man’s bail continuing. He has been on bail since his first appearance in June.

Speight also opposed continued name suppression, submitting Maguire’s family had expressed that if her name can be published, then so should the accused’s.

Defence lawyer Lucie Scott said she was only assigned the case yesterday and sought interim name suppression to continue.

Judge Nichols allowed the order to continue and released the man on bail.

His case has been transferred to the High Court and will be heard next on August 11.

Following Maguire’s death, family, friends and colleagues made heartfelt statements, describing her as a beautiful person with a heart of gold.

She formerly worked as a senior project co-ordinator at the Ministry of Health.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield was among those who paid tribute to Maguire.