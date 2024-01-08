One person is in custody after stealing and crashing a police car in Auckland today. Video / Dean Purcell

A young man accused of stealing a $50,000 police car in South Auckland, allegedly driving it wildly before causing a serious crash just minutes later, could now face up to seven years’ imprisonment after police filed a raft of charges against him.

The 20-year-old Papatoetoe resident was taken into custody yesterday afternoon after a member of the public helped detain him following the crash.

A police spokesperson told the Herald at the time they were considering charges, but authorities have since come to a decision.

The defendant was scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court today on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failure to stop for flashing red and blue lights, dangerous driving causing injury and failure to stop to ascertain injury.

If convicted of taking the police car, he could face up to seven years’ imprisonment. The dangerous driving and hit-and-run charges carry maximum sentences of five years’ imprisonment and failing to stop for police is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.

Police said yesterday that officers were distracted attending an “urgent matter” in Manukau when the Skoda Superb police car was taken.

The driver of the vehicle sped off from Puhinui Rd just after 1pm but came to a stop a few minutes later in nearby South Auckland suburb Manurewa, police said. It had hit two stationary vehicles at the intersection of Great South and Alfriston roads.

Two bystanders were injured in the crash, with police describing their injuries as moderate and minor.

Paramedics attended the scene and sections of the roadways leading to the intersection were blocked off for some time as officers investigated the scene.

