Charlotte Tyrrell died on Christmas Day after she was hit by a car, leaving six children behind. Photo / Supplied

A 28-year-old New Windsor man has been charged with driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner causing death, four months after a Christmas Day crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was a single mother of six.

The man is due in the Auckland District Court today for his first appearance.

Aucklander Charlotte Maugakiona Tyrrell, 28, died after she was struck by a vehicle on Rosamund Ave in New Windsor around 10.30pm on December 25.

Tyrrell was the mother of six children under the age of 8, the youngest of whom had been born just two months before her death.

"What was meant to be a happy, family-filled day ended in our worst nightmare," Tyrrell's family told the Herald in a statement days after her death. "She was loved by many and even though she was only 28, her network reached far and wide, with many friends and people who knew her.

"She was outgoing, funny, kind and protective of those she loved. She has left a hole in our hearts and lives that we don't know how we will fill."

A Givealittle page has raised over $62,000 so far to support Tyrrell's children.

If the alleged driver is convicted, driving dangerously causing death carries a punishment of up to 10 years' prison and a $20,000 fine.