WARNING: This story deals with child sexual abuse images and may be upsetting.

A 22-year-old man who downloaded child sex abuse images and posted a 30-second video on Snapchat of a girl being sexually abused, has been sentenced to home detention and will not be added to the national child sex offender register.

Ebon Bennett of Hikurangi, near Whangārei, was intercepted in August 2021 after police were tipped off by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), to the Snapchat upload.

After executing a warrant under the Films, Video and Publications Act, police found a number of devices and 18 images identified as objectionable and 133 images of child exploitation.

All showed naked pre-pubescent girls, with the 30-second video linked to a victim of sexual offending that occurred in Germany, where the victim’s stepfather was convicted in 2017.

Among the other images identified, 25 were linked back to victims of offending in Ukraine from 2001 to 2005.

When questioned by police, Bennett told them he did not recall sending material, but he did recall asking for the images to be sent to him.

Child sexual abuse images result in a continuing cycle of abuse for existing victims and a constant demand for new victims, the United Nations says. Photo / 123RF

Bennett pleaded guilty to a sentence indication given by Judge John McDonald in the Whangārei District Court and his lawyer Arthur Fairly told the court Bennett was “extremely remorseful”.

Fairley said Bennett had since engaged in a number of rehabilitation methods, including working with Netsafe to ensure he doesn’t access the sites again.

Judge McDonald said because Bennett was young and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, the least restrictive sentence must be imposed.

In his sentence indication, Judge McDonald viewed the nature of the publications at the lower level except for the Snapchat upload.

“The volume of material involved is not great compared to others. The offender’s role in making or distribution ... you did not make any of these.

“You wanted to see if you were able to go into various types of sites that are difficult to get into,” McDonald said.

Bennett was given a number of discounts for an early plea and young age and sentenced to nine months’ home detention.

Judge McDonald also ordered no registration to the child sex offenders register due to his age and implications for his future.

The police summary of facts said it was estimated more than 200 new child sexual abuse images were circulated daily on the internet, with around 750,000 predators online at any one time.

The United Nations said the demand for new child sexual abuse images resulted in a continuing cycle of abuse for existing victims and a constant demand for new victims, with the abused child carrying this burden for the rest of their life, according to the summary.

