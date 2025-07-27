Man arrested after woman found with stab wounds in Māngere Bridge, South Auckland
By Rachel Maher
A woman has been found with stab wounds outside a home in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere Bridge.
A man was arrested at the scene this morning and police investigations are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of a person injured at an address on
Whanui Place just after 8am.
“Upon arrival a woman was located with injuries consistent with stab wounds.