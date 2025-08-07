Thomas Alexander Kokouri Tuira, known as Alex Tuira, and Aroha Awhinanui Tuira were charged in May 2023 by the Serious Fraud Office on 115 counts of obtaining by deception. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Man admits role in nearly $4m Ponzi scheme that spanned seven years

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A man has admitted his role in a nearly $4 million Ponzi scheme that spanned seven years.

Thomas Alexander Kokouri Tuira, known as Alex Tuira, and Aroha Awhinanui Tuira were charged in May 2023 by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on 115 counts of obtaining by deception.

The couple were scheduled to have their judge-alone trial in the High Court at Christchurch begin this week.

On Thursday, Thomas Tuira appeared before Justice Jonathan Eaton and pleaded guilty to two representative charges. The remaining charges were dropped.