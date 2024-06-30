Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime

Man accused of killing Glenfield, North Shore woman keeps name secret for now

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A man accused of murdering a woman in Glenfield at the long weekend will keep his name secret for now.

The 51-year-old allegedly attacked the woman on Friday afternoon and she was rushed to hospital, but could not be revived.

He appeared in the North Shore District Court on Saturday and was to reappear on Monday, but the court confirmed the case had been administratively adjourned to the High Court on July 17, where he is likely to enter a plea.

His interim name suppression continues until then.

The seriously injured woman died on the the way to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward
At the weekend a relative visited the quiet North Shore street, leaving a bunch of white flowers.

“She was a mother of two. She was a beautiful person,” said the man.

On Saturday police carried out a scene examination at the property.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Sherer said the public should expect an increased police presence in the area.

Several officers in boiler suits, along with detectives and uniformed officers, could be seen outside the home.

Residents in Wyvern Place, a dead-end street nestled in bush next to Eskdale Reserve, were shocked to hear of the woman’s death.

“It’s really unusual [to have police here] because it’s a really quiet street … so we knew something was wrong”, said a man living across the street from where police had put emergency tape around a two-storey home.

“We don’t have much crime down here because it’s a cul-de-sac. People come down here and they get stuck.”

He knew a woman he believed was in her 50s lived in a ground level flat.

“We’d see her walking her dog.”

Residents a few houses down were also alarmed by the woman’s death.

“This is a big shock to me, actually,” one said ”This is normally a very quiet street.”


