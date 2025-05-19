A 22-year-old Lake Taupō mystery involving a Russian stuntman has been solved after public photo submissions helped identify his remains, police say.
Artour Melikov was 36 when he was reported missing on September 10, 2002.
He had been in New Zealand since 1999 and worked on projects including Xena: Warrior Princess.
Turangi police found his vehicle at the Jellicoe Reserve, 400 metres north of Bulli Point at Lake Taupō.
Police said there was no sign of Melikov and he had not been seen since he left Auckland two days prior.