Lake Taupō mystery: Photos identify missing Russian stuntman Artour Melikov after 22 years

Artour Melikov was 36 when he was reported missing on September 10, 2002. Photo / Supplied, NZ Police

A 22-year-old Lake Taupō mystery involving a Russian stuntman has been solved after public photo submissions helped identify his remains, police say.

Artour Melikov was 36 when he was reported missing on September 10, 2002.

He had been in New Zealand since 1999 and worked on projects including Xena: Warrior Princess.

Turangi police found his vehicle at the Jellicoe Reserve, 400 metres north of Bulli Point at Lake Taupō.

Police said there was no sign of Melikov and he had not been seen since he left Auckland two days prior.

On January 9 this year, police were called to a holiday park at Motutere, where several bones were found near a walking track.

Police believed the bones were those of Melikov, but “extensive inquiries had been unable to lead to a positive identification”.

Police appealed in April for the public to submit photos of Melikov to help with the identification.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd QSM, of the Taupō Area Search and Rescue Squad, said two people came forward with photos that enabled police to formally identify Melikov.

“The two photos sent in have shown clear evidence of his gold teeth and clothing he was wearing when he was found,” Shepherd said.

“I want to thank these people for coming forward to allow us to formally identify Artour and provide some closure.”

The case has been referred to the Coroner.

Coroner Gordon Matenga determined in a 2011 inquest that Melikov drowned in the lake.

