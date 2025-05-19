On January 9 this year, police were called to a holiday park at Motutere, where several bones were found near a walking track.

Police believed the bones were those of Melikov, but “extensive inquiries had been unable to lead to a positive identification”.

Police appealed in April for the public to submit photos of Melikov to help with the identification.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd QSM, of the Taupō Area Search and Rescue Squad, said two people came forward with photos that enabled police to formally identify Melikov.

“The two photos sent in have shown clear evidence of his gold teeth and clothing he was wearing when he was found,” Shepherd said.

“I want to thank these people for coming forward to allow us to formally identify Artour and provide some closure.”

The case has been referred to the Coroner.

Coroner Gordon Matenga determined in a 2011 inquest that Melikov drowned in the lake.