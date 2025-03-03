Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Lake Hāwea homicide: Karen White’s husband will stand trial in 2027

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Robert White appeared at the High Court in Invercargill today. He denies murdering his wife Karen White. Photo / George Heard

Robert White appeared at the High Court in Invercargill today. He denies murdering his wife Karen White. Photo / George Heard

A trial date for the husband of Karen White, the Invercargill woman killed at her Lake Hāwea property last year, has been set for two years from now.

Robert White, who has pleaded not guilty to her murder, was remanded on bail after his first court appearance in the Queenstown District Court on February 13.

He was charged with killing his wife, Karen Gaylene White, 60, who died on March 8, 2024.

White appeared before Justice Rachel Dunningham in the Invercargill High Court this morning, represented by defence counsel Ron Mansfield KC, where he reaffirmed his not guilty plea.

Supporters assembled around White in the public gallery before he entered the dock.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Robert White arriving at the High Court in Invercargill this morning. Photo / George Heard
Robert White arriving at the High Court in Invercargill this morning. Photo / George Heard

Several other people assembled on the opposite side of the public gallery and did not speak with White.

White’s trial is set down for six weeks, beginning on April 12, 2027.

His next case hearing is on May 9 at the Invercargill High Court, and White is remanded on bail until then.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Karen White died after a "significant" assault at a home she owned with her husband at Lake Hawea, near Wanaka. Photo / Supplied
Karen White died after a "significant" assault at a home she owned with her husband at Lake Hawea, near Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

In November, police launched a homicide investigation, later confirming White was the victim of a significant assault.

Robert White’s arrest came nearly eight months after his wife’s death.

Invercargill woman Karen White was found dead at her Lake Hāwea property on March 8, 2024. Photo / File
Invercargill woman Karen White was found dead at her Lake Hāwea property on March 8, 2024. Photo / File

Authorities had appealed to the public for information about any unusual or suspicious activity in the Lake Hāwea area in late February and early March 2024.

Karen White’s funeral was held on March 15 in Invercargill, where she was remembered as a kind and cherished friend.

A funeral service sheet shared online described her as “an amazing lady, gone too soon” and highlighted her love for her children and grandchild.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime