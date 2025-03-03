Robert White appeared at the High Court in Invercargill today. He denies murdering his wife Karen White. Photo / George Heard

A trial date for the husband of Karen White, the Invercargill woman killed at her Lake Hāwea property last year, has been set for two years from now.

Robert White, who has pleaded not guilty to her murder, was remanded on bail after his first court appearance in the Queenstown District Court on February 13.

He was charged with killing his wife, Karen Gaylene White, 60, who died on March 8, 2024.

White appeared before Justice Rachel Dunningham in the Invercargill High Court this morning, represented by defence counsel Ron Mansfield KC, where he reaffirmed his not guilty plea.

Supporters assembled around White in the public gallery before he entered the dock.