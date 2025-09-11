Advertisement
Kyan Stack sentenced after double-fatal North Canterbury crash; victim’s mother speaks of family’s suffering

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kyan Stack,20, was sentenced at the Christchurch District Court today.

The mother of a 17-year-old killed when Kyan Stack drove under the influence of drugs has described her ongoing suffering after her daughter’s death.

Stack, 20, appeared for sentencing at Christchurch District Court today after being charged over the deaths of two people in a crash in North Canterbury

