Kohurau Contracting fined $70k for safety breach after forestry worker loses fingers

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The hauler involved in the incident which left a forestry worker seriously injured. Photo / Worksafe

A seasoned forestry worker lost four fingers in a workplace accident, which ended a 45-year career that was marked by pride, satisfaction and no intention to retire.

Now, Kohurau Contracting has been ordered to pay $150,000 and must publish an educational article about the dangers of untangling cable snarls

