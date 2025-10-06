Advertisement
Khandallah murder: Daughter Julia DeLuney appeals over death of Helen Gregory

NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Julia DeLuney was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment today as a result of murdering her own mother. Video / NZ Herald

A woman jailed for the brutal murder of her elderly mother in her Wellington home is appealing her conviction and sentence.

Julia DeLuney was sentenced last month to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of at least 18 years for killing 79-year-old Helen Gregory.

At her trial in the High

