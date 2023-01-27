A man accused of an attack in Karaka that left another man in critical condition has pleaded not guilty. Photo / Alex Burton

A 43-year-old stood in the dock at Manukau District Court today and blew a kiss in the direction of his many supporters, silently mouthing the words “love you”, after he pleaded not guilty to a rural South Auckland attack that left another man critically injured.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen approved defence lawyer Kelly-Ann Stoikoff’s request that suppression remains in place for the defendant, as well as the alleged victim, until his next appearance in February.

Most other details of the case also remain suppressed.

Emergency responders rushed to Batty Rd in Karaka about 3.15pm on January 5 after reports a person had been found gravely hurt.

The person was in critical condition but expected to survive, a police spokesperson said at the time.

The defendant was charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ prison.

Suppression is expected to be re-addressed when the defendant returns to court via audio-visual link on February 7 to request electronically monitored bail.

A prior request for less restrictive bail not involving electronic monitoring was denied by another judge earlier this month. The Bail Act restricts reporting on what was said during the hearing.



