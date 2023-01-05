Police have arrested a man after an alleged attack in rural South Auckland that left another in critical condition. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after an alleged attack in rural South Auckland that left another man in critical condition.

Emergency responders rushed to Batty Rd in Karaka about 3.15pm yesterday after reports a person had been found gravely hurt.

The person remains in critical condition but is expected to survive, a police spokesperson told the Herald today.

“Police continue to appeal for any information on this,” the spokesperson said.

The 43-year-old was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the injured person. If convicted, he could face up to 14 years’ prison.

He is set to appear today at Manukau District Court.

Police closed the road for several hours yesterday while completing a scene examination.

Authorities said today investigators were still working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Police declined further comment because the case is now before the courts.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to call police on 105, referencing event number P053198305.







