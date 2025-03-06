“This is a tragic case when you look at the details and the personal circumstances of how they came to New Zealand in hope of supporting their families,” lawyer Connor Taylor submitted for his five clients as they were respectively jailed.
Van Canh Ho, 43, Man Long Nguyen, 44, Van Thao Nguyen, Manh Hung Truong, 47 and Van Duc Nguyen, 43 appeared before Judge Taryn Bayley on Thursday on a raft of cultivation and possession of cannabis charges.
Duc Nguyen was also charged with possession of a .22 semi-automatic and 10-round clips of ammunition.
It follows the February 28 sentencing of Ngia Tran and Anh Nguyen who were jailed for an operation running out of a Whangārei warehouse.
“Another reason I place no weight on those claims is because irrespective of how you got there, and irrespective of what you say or you were initially led to believe, you all remained at this property for five months cultivating cannabis.”
None of the men speak English and their sentences were delivered by an interpreter.
Manh Truong, Nam Nguyen received two years and nine months, Van Tao Nguyen two years seven months, Van Canh Ho, two years four months and Van Duc three years and six months to include the possession of the firearm.
The group will face deportation on release.
