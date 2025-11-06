In Hill’s recorded police statement, he said he couldn’t remember if he had said that to Nakadavotu.
“It’s logical that must have happened because how would he know, Mr Nakadavotu thinks he can go to [the woman] unless he knows Mr Hill has left the room and is not going back. There must have been an exchange between them,” McKean said.
“When you have two people here and one of them can’t remember, the only evidence you’ve got is from the one that can.”
He said the Crown’s case falls apart after Nakadavotu got to the room and asked the woman if she was okay with him coming in.
“She said it was okay,” McKean said.
“When he comes into the bed, she allows it to happen, she’s clearly thinking it’s Cam Hill, but Mr Nakadavotu doesn’t know that. He’s just getting positive responses.”
“I am not suggesting any way, shape, or form that [the woman] was a liar or indeed wrong. What [the woman] says about Mr Hill, the defence agrees with.”
Fairley said the Crown was relying on the threesome texts as evidence that he had planned something sinister, and the jury was not allowed to consider Nakadavotu’s statements when deciding on a verdict for Hill.
“You do not take what he said into account; what he says about my client is hearsay,” Fairley told the jury.
Fairley referred to a text message Hill sent to Nakadavotu that said “easy peasy”, which the Crown implied was sent after Nakadavotu went to the room.
“They don’t know whether that ‘easy peasy’ was sent before, during, or after he comes out. They’re guessing on all this stuff,” Fairley said.
“Their case is abysmal of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Fairley reminded the jury that for it to find Hill guilty, the Crown had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he encouraged Nakadavotu to have non-consensual sexual interactions.
“They’re trying to make my client guilty for dumb messages because that’s their only case against them.”
Fairley said Hill was a “stupid 21-year-old drunken rugby player who had been talking nonsense”, but it was not enough to find him guilty of unlawful sexual connection.
The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdicts tomorrow.
The men no longer play for Mid Northern Rugby.
