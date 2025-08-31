Morgan was pursuing Mathew Sinclair through Mangroves behind Kōtata Rise in Whangārei. Photo / NZME

A police officer who has stood trial twice for an alleged assault on a person being placed under arrest has been found not guilty.

Taylor Morgan initially stood trial at the Whangārei District Court in September 2024 for one charge of assault with a blunt instrument following an arrest that left Mathew Sinclair with head injuries.

But after that jury reached a hung verdict, a new trial was ordered which began last week.

The incident occurred in January 2023 after Morgan, constable Hayden Waetford and officer Joshua Van Der Kwaak pursued Sinclair and found him lying in the mangroves off Kōtata Rise.