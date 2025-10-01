Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Joshua Turner sentenced in Nelson Court for cabin scam; ordered to pay back ‘every cent’

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A Hireworx cabin similar to that hired by Joshua Turner who then advertised it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Photo / NZME composite

A Hireworx cabin similar to that hired by Joshua Turner who then advertised it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Photo / NZME composite

A man who hired a portable cabin, but then fell behind in payments, sold it through a social media sales site to an unwitting buyer – for a bargain.

Joshua Turner sold the $34,500 cabin to a buyer on the West Coast for $8000 plus the expenses he charged to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save