The court heard that on June 11 last year, Turner signed a 12-month agreement with the South Island division of Hireworx New Zealand – which leases machinery, vehicles, and cabins – for the lease of a portable cabin.
Turner told her the cabin was stored at an address in Kaiapoi, and that he was being charged $150 a day by his landlord to store the cabin there, which meant he had incurred $750 in fees she would need to cover.
The woman paid the money, despite Turner not being charged by his landlord for storage, police said.
Because the cabin was in a location where the woman was unable to collect it, Turner told her he could get the cabin moved to an area on the street where it could be picked up.
He said it would cost $600 because of the fee incurred by the company he planned to use to shift it.
She paid the money into his bank account, and Turner then used his landlord’s vehicle to move the cabin at no charge or cost to himself and kept the $600.
Hireworx then contacted Turner last November to say the cabin would be collected the following week.
“Offending in this way will always get you caught, and it will always see you suffer in the end,” Judge Snell said.
He would now monitor Turner’s file to ensure he repaid “every cent” of what was owed; otherwise, he would be resentenced and sent to prison.
