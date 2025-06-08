Arthur was convicted and ordered to pay $8000, which included reparation to the victims. He appealed his sentence almost immediately.
‘I felt pressured’
At his appeal hearing in the High Court at Whangārei on Tuesday before Justice Mathew Downs, Arthur claimed he was pressured by his lawyer and the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB) to plead guilty.
His previous counsel, Jarred Scott, was called in to give evidence at the hearing.
He told the court Arthur was advised of his options and that he would receive a “lesser sentence” if he pleaded guilty.
Arthur then questioned him about that advice.
He said he had spent 40 years in the automotive industry and wanted to know if Scott would have given different advice had he known about Arthur’s experience in gas work.
Scott replied he knew that at the time, as was mentioned in a phone conversation.
“Nothing’s changed since giving you the advice in the first place,” Scott said.
Justice Downs has reserved his decision for two weeks.
