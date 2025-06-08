Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

John Arthur appeals conviction, blames law for gasfitting offences

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

John Arthur of Whangārei says he has been a registered gasfitter since 1985.

John Arthur of Whangārei says he has been a registered gasfitter since 1985.

An unregistered gasfitter caught installing hazardous systems and using homemade registration stickers on campervans has claimed it is the law, not his work, that is the problem.

John Arthur was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court in 2024 for unlawfully working as a gasfitter and falsely advertising himself as a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime