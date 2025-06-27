Judge Gene Tomlinson did not accept Young’s submission.
“He had a choice; he could have walked away,” the judge said.
Ututaonga was sent back to prison for 12 months. Blyth was earlier jailed for 17 months for his role in the brawl, and a third defendant’s case remains before the court.
At the time of the incident, The Butter Factory was facing scrutiny due to escalating violence, with police recording 520 incidents in the surrounding area in the first nine months of 2024.
Its liquor license was renewed, despite police opposition, but the bar’s closing time was reduced from 3am to 1am.
